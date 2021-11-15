Ex-Pompton Lakes Police Officer Admits Exchanging Nude Pics With Underage Teen

A now-former Pompton Lakes police officer avoided prison time by pleading guilty to exchanging nude photos online with an underage teenager, authorities said.

Mark Stinnard, 37, engaged in the relationship with the Rivervale youngster on his own time 3½ years ago and not while he was on the clock, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Stinnard was arrested in late September and charged with “engaging in sexual conduct with a child” and endangerment for manufacturing child pornography and “causing harm to a child,” the prosecutor said.

No sexual assault charges were filed, indicating that physical contact wasn't made.

Rather than risk a trial, Stinnard took a deal from prosecutors, pleading guilty to child endangerment in exchange for probation with conditions, Valdes said.

In addition to five years of probation, the plea agreement secured by Senior Assistant Prosecutor Anneris V. Hernandez:

mandates sex offender therapy;

bans any contact with the victim;

requires that Stinnard surrender his job;

prohibits him from public employment again.

Superior Court Judge Marybel Mercado-Ramirez scheduled Stinnard’s sentencing for Jan. 21, 2022.

Valdes didn’t disclose the gender or exact age of the victim, other than to say the child was “under the age of 18” at the time that Riverdale police received a complaint in April 2018.

The age of consent in New Jersey is 16, but it’s raised to 18 if the older partner is a close relative or in a position of authority over the alleged victim -- a teacher, work supervisor or guardian, for instance.

