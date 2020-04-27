Ex-Parsippany Gym Teacher Who Put Camera In Faculty Bathroom Sentenced To Probation

A former gym teacher who hid a camera inside of a Parsippany elementary school's faculty bathroom was sentenced to two years of probation.

Christopher Esnes last month pleaded guilty to invading the privacy of 12 adults for approximately six months in 2016 and 2017, after hiding a camera in the bathroom at Littleton Elementary School, reports say.

The 43-year-old of Long Hill recorded at least 20 people, though not all could be identified, Assistant Morris County Prosecutor Laura Magnone said.

Esnes was sentenced online due to the COVID-19 pandemic and "briefly apologized" but otherwise did not display emotion, the Daily Record reports.

The former gym teacher was suspended without pay in April 2017 after a school employee found the camera under a sink.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.