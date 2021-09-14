Ex-Giant Brandon Short's Pregnant Daughter Shot Dead In PA

Former NFL and Penn State football player Brandon Short's pregnant daughter was shot and killed on Monday, local police say.

Karli Short, 26, of McKeesport (Allegheny County) was found with a gunshot wound to her head by first responders on the 300 block of 25th Street, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests had been announced as of Tuesday, authorities said.

Brandon Short currently lives in London and is a retired Goldman Sachs business analyst. He took to social media to express his grief, posting the following on Facebook:

Her friends and extended family have also been sharing about their loss on the platform:

Not my baby why would anyone take the life and unborn life of my baby Karli I loved you from my core I’m unable to react about this but God touch us and her mother and my family RWG Karli Short Posted by Tamara Mitchell on Monday, September 13, 2021

What an impact😪💔 This is so unfair. To know her was to love her man🤞🏽 Most Purest, Lit, Caring n Genuine person out... Posted by Domm Gs on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

R.W.G Karli Short at least you're with your Real man now! ❤❤❤❤😇😇😇 I Love You. Posted by Nizhaee Adams on Monday, September 13, 2021

Karli Short was a graduate of McKeesport high school and currently worked at UPMC, according to her Facebook.

She was pregnant with her first child at the time of the shooting, as reported by multiple media outlets.

She is survived by her family, friend her two God children and a long extended family, according to Facebook.

Details about her funeral and memorial services have not been released.

Anyone with information about her shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

