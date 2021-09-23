Ex-Giant Brandon Short Offers Reward For Pregnant Daughter's Killer

Former NFL and Penn State football player Brandon Short has lost both his daughter and future grand child, now he is offering a reward.

Karli Short, 26, of McKeesport (Allegheny County) was found with a gunshot wound to her head by first responders on the 300 block of 25th Street on Sept. 13, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Her father, Brandon Short, a former member of the Giants and analyst at Goldman Sachs, is offering a $20,000 reward.

PLEASE SHARE…if anyone has any information regarding the murder of my daughter, Karli Short, please call 1-833-ALL-TIPS... Posted by Brandon Short on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Anyone with information regarding the killing of Karli Short should call 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

All tipsters will remain anonymous.

