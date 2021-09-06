Ex-Eagles WR Freddie Mitchell Goes To Walmart In Underwear After MontCo House Rescue

If you saw Freddie Mitchell pants-less in Walmart last week, your eyes were not deceiving you.

The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was woken up to firefighters banging on the window of his Montgomery County house saying he had to evacuate around 4 a.m. last Friday, he told FOX29.

In boxer briefs, without clothes and nowhere else to go, Mitchell went to Walmart.

"It was the only place open at this time of night," Mitchell told FOX29. "It's always good scenery at Walmart especially this early in the morning. 'Let me go.'

"I thought I had boxers on... No, I had my underwear on."

Mitchell posted the trip to his Instagram story, where it gained traction.

He purchased some clothing and booked himself a room at an area hotel, before assessing the damage.

Mitchell -- who lives along the Schuylkill River -- says the water rose to 27 feet and got into his home, despite it being on stilts.

He toured the damage in his house over the weekend, showing water in every crevice of the home -- even in the crisper of his refrigerator.

