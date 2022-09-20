Ex-Con With Violent History Jailed For Domestic Assault In Hackensack

Hackensack police rescued a domestic violence victim and seized an ex-con with a violent criminal history.

Officer Brett McCarthy was flagged down by the victim, who reported being beaten, restrained and threatened with a box cutter by Derek Warren Hutchinson, 53, before dawn Monday, Sept. 19, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

The unemployed Hutchinson also threatened to kill the victim, who sustained minor injuries, the captain said.

Hutchinson, formerly of Bergenfield, has a criminal background that stretches back nearly 30 years, with arrests for aggravated assault with a weapon, assault, burglary and theft, among other crimes, court records show.

The victim feared being killed, a friend told Daily Voice, but Hackensack police "showed up like angels."

They found and arrested Hutchinson in the area of Essex and Union streets a short time later, Antistsa said.

They charged him with aggravated assault, criminal restraint, making terroristic threats and weapons offenses, among other counts, and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

Hutchinson remained there Tuesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

