Ex-Con With 30-Year Record Busted On Drug-Dealing Charges In Hackensack

An ex-con from Passaic County who's spent much of the past 30 years behind bars was arrested in Hackensack on drug-dealing charges.

Anthony Hendley, 57, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail after detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office took him into custody around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a single-family home on Pink Street, a quiet block near the South Hackensack border, records show.

Hendley, who previously lived in Passaic and Paterson, is charged with distributing/manufacturing heroin, cocaine and prescription drugs, as well as conspiracy, among other offenses.

Hendley has served several state prison terms the past three decades following convictions in Bergen and Passaic counties for, among other offenses, drug dealing, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

One of those convictions followed a high-speed police chase in Passaic County in 2015, records show.

