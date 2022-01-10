Ex-Con Had Help In Violent Carjacking Attempt Outside Route 17 Motorcycle Shop, Police Reveal

A career criminal who was seized moments after a violent carjacking attempt in Hasbrouck Heights had help, said authorities who charged a fellow convicted felon from Lodi in connection with the crime.

Manuel Felton, 44, was coming off two recent years in state prison on drug-related convictions when authorities said he and Jared Stun targeted a motorcyclist outside a Route 17 cycle shop on July 15.

Stun knocked the victim to the ground in an attempt to steal his ride, then blasted him and two good Samaritans with bear spray outside Cycle Gear on southbound Route 17, Sgt. John Behr said.

Two of the victims had to be taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of eye injuries, the sergeant said.

Hasbrouck Heights police converged on the scene and captured Stun, who has a criminal history that stretches back more than two decades -- just about all of his adult life.

Stun has remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending trial since then under a judge’s order, charged with first-degree carjacking, aggravated assault, robbery and resisting arrest, among other counts.

A day after the carjacking, police found a duffel bag in a garbage can in a shopping mall parking lot just down the highway.

In it was a double-barreled shotgun, ammo and a police radio scanner.

That led investigators not only to Stun but to Felton, as well.

They obtained a search warrant for Felton’s vehicle and reported finding 70 or so Xanax and Oxycodone pills without prescriptions.

Manuel Sauva Felton was seized and has remained in the Bergen County Jail since Thursday, Sept. 29, on a total of 18 counts. These include nine counts of conspiracy, three of aggravated assault, one each of carjacking and robbery and various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

For those reasons, Felton, like Stun, is expected to remain held until the case is resolved in court.

