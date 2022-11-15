Ex-Con Accused Of Shooting 16-Year-Old, Two Adults At Notorious Paterson Street Corner

UPDATE: An ex-con who was only just released from prison less than three months ago was charged with shooting and wounding three people -- including a 16-year-old juvenile – at a Paterson street corner where a young girl was gunned down earlier this year.

Cleon Pooler, 30, is expected to remain held following his arrest Monday afternoon, Nov. 15, in the area of Ellison Street and Memorial Drive.

That’s just blocks from the site of the Oct. 15 shooting at Madison and Essex streets.

That day, police responding to a shots-fired report found a 19-year-old Sunbury, Pennsylvania resident, a 32-year-old Passaic resident and a 16-year-old juvenile all wounded.

All were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.

None of their injuries was considered life-threatening, they said.

It was the same location where gunfire killed a young teen and wounded four men between the ages of 21 and 32 this past May 11.

Police and Passaic County sheriff’s officers have made a series of drug and gun seizures, along with arrests, at the intersection since then.

In one bust, Paterson detectives seized 2,584 heroin folds, 327 bags of crack and a loaded gun in an apartment at the center of a drug operation directly across the street from the mini-market where the girl was slain.

The investigators also found an assortment of drugs for sale, including crystal meth, cocaine, oxycodone, Ecstasy and methadone, and seized $3,690 in profits.

SEE: 2,584 Heroin Folds, 327 Crack Bags Seized At Same Corner Where Girl Was Killed In Paterson

In another case, detectives an 18-year-old drug dealer who they said was carrying a loaded gun fitted with a high-capacity magazine outside the store.

SEE: Crack, Gun, High-Capacity Mag Seized, Teen Nabbed At Spot Where Paterson Girl, 15, Was Killed

Pooler had served 18 months in state prison for a trio of drug convictions before he was released this past August.

He's charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and remained held in the Passaic County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.