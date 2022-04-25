Ex-BF Who Killed Woman At South Jersey Car Wash Nabbed In Texas: Prosecutor

The man accused of gunning down his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend at a self-service car wash last week in Burlington County was tracked down in Texas, authorities said.

Antonio Burke, 32, has been charged with murder in the death of Cinnaminson's Alicia Stilley in the parking lot of the car wash in the first block of Filmore Street in Palmyra, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.

Burke, of Palmyra, was arrested Monday, April 25 during a traffic stop in Dallas, Texas, where he will face a court appearance Tuesday.

An investigation began after Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. on April 18 for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding.

Police found Stilley on the ground near her vehicle. An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood concluded that Stilley died from a gunshot wound to the thorax.

The motive for the shooting continues to be investigated.

The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Palmyra Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detectives Jenn Marchese and Melyssa Alonso, and Palmyra Detective Shawn Benedict. Assistance with the search for Burke was provided by the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department Warrant Unit.

Burke will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier, supervisor of the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force (GGNTF).

