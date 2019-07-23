'Everything Is Gone': Fire Destroys Union County Couple's Lake Hopatcong Home

Joe and Ivea Madden stood outside the house they were renting in Lake Hopatcong and watched it burn to the ground.

The pair lost nearly everything in the North Way Lake blaze Thursday, including one of their cats.

More than $10,900 had been raised for the Maddens on a GoFundMe as of Tuesday morning.

"We had a hell of a day," Joey said the evening of the fire. "Woke up to popping noise with flames n smoke . We got out in time but 1 of our cats didn't make [it]. In 2 min the house was engulfed in flames.

"Everything is gone."

The cause was apparently electrical, friends told Daily Voice.

Joe is originally from Kenilworth and Ivea is from Garwood.

