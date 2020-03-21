Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

'Everyone Will Get Coronavirus,' NJ Health Commissioner Says

Cecilia Levine
Judy Persichilli
Judy Persichilli Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Everyone will get coronavirus -- at least, that's what New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli is saying.

And she's no exception.

“I’m definitely going to get it," Persichilli told NJ.com. "We all are. I’m just waiting."

The 71-year-old has long worked behind the scenes but has become a household name in helping other state officials deliver daily COVID-19 briefings.

Particularly, warning those in her age group that they could be most at risk.

Persichilli says she's not worried, though.

She's consulted experts and studied the COVID-19 algorithm. Persichilli expects her case will be mild.

She's ready for it -- and we all should be too, she said.

