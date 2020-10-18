Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Younger Brother Of Rapper Fetty Wap Gunned Down In Paterson
News

Estimated $55,000 In Cash, Jewelry Stolen In Northvale Burglary

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Northvale PD
Northvale PD Photo Credit: John Hogan (FACEBOOK)

Someone made off with an estimated $55,000 in cash and gold jewelry during a burglary in Northvale, authorities said.

A rear door was bashed in and the Veterans Place home ransacked sometime between 3 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected fingerprints and other evidence.

Norwood and Closter police assisted.

Anyone who saw something or has home surveillance video or information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Northvale Police Department Detective Bureau at (201) 768-5900.

In an odd coincidence, Northvale police had to also deal with an hours-long standoff with borough man who barricaded himself in his home after they said he pointed a shotgun at a neighbor.

That incident occurred on Tappan Road, exactly a mile from the burglary scene.

SEE: SWAT Team Seizes Barricaded Northvale Man Accused Of Pointing Shotgun At Woman

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.