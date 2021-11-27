Essex County Jail Officer Busted On Child Porn Charges

An Essex County corrections officer was busted on child porn charges, authorities said.

Lt. Gerardo Gonzalez, 39, of Newark, has remained held in the Bergen County Jail -- rather than in the Essex County Correctional Facility, where he works -- pending a first court appearance.

Detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Gonzalez on Tuesday and charged him with possessing, viewing and distributing mages depicting the sexual abuse of a minor, as well as child endangerment.

They didn't disclose whether his personal or work computer or devices were involved.

Gonzalez began working for the county in 2007, records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.