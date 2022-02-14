Escaped Mystery Animal Found In PA ID'd By DNA

What is the mystery animal found in Fairfield Township, Adams County, is a question that has perplexed Pennsylvanians for weeks — but now the DNA test results are in!

The mystery animal was first found when Christina Eyth followed snowy footprints she saw outside her door thinking they would lead her to her neighbor's loose dog on Jan. 18.

The animal was taken to Wildlife Works-Mount Pleasant for treatment and testing, but it escaped supposedly before the tests and care were complete.

We know know at least the DNA was underway before the animal fled the shelter.

The shelter released a statement on its Facebook page on Monday announcing that the animal is 100% coyote.

Now Pennsylvanians can continue ponder where it is with the full knowledge of what it is.

Anyone who spots the animal is encouraged to call officials at Wildlife Works Inc. in Young wood at 724-925-6862.

The public is urged not to attempt to capture it.

