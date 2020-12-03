Escaped AC Bank Robber From Philly Headed Back To Fed Pen

A convict who escaped from a South Jersey halfway house after serving 10 years of a 12½-year federal prison sentence for robbing an Atlantic City bank was sent back to the slammer on Thursday.

Gary Mitchell, 60, forfeited 14 months of "good time" credit, which he must now serve, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Mitchell entered a Commerce Bank branch on North Pennsylvania Avenue in July 2007, handed a teller a note that said "I have a gun" and demanded all hundreds before fleeing with $1,300, authorities said.

Captured by the FBI two months later, Mitchell took a plea deal from the government rather than go to trial and was sentenced by a U.S. District judge in Camden to 151 months in federal prison. He also was ordered to repay the stolen money.

Mitchell was transferred to the Kintock Residential Re-entry Center, a halfway house in Bridgeton, in February 2018.

Three months later, he was issued a medical pass and never returned, Carpenito said.

Carpenito credited special agents of the U.S. Marshals Service for capturing Mitchell. U.S. Attorney in Charge of the Camden Office Andrew Carey handled the case, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.