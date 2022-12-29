EPIC PAIL: Gasoline Explosion Burns Paramus Resident

A Paramus resident who poured gasoline into a garbage pail to burn paper ended up burning himself, authorities said.

The 54-year-old Nevada Street resident was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the pile exploded, burning his arm, around noontime Thursday, Dec. 29, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.

The flames were snuffed before borough firefighters arrived, the deputy chief said. The borough Fire Prevention Bureau was notified, he said.

Gasoline is dangerous in confined spaces because the fumes explode -- and not the liquid itself.

Experts urge you to:

Never use gasoline around a flame source. Be particularly wary of matches, cigarettes and pilot lights on stoves and water heaters;

Only use gasoline outdoors in a well-ventilated area;

Start barbecues with charcoal and NOT gasoline.

