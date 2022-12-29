Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Two Kids, Adults Fall Through Ice At Skating Pond In Allendale
News

EPIC PAIL: Gasoline Explosion Burns Paramus Resident

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Don't use fire around gas -- ever.
Don't use fire around gas -- ever. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

A Paramus resident who poured gasoline into a garbage pail to burn paper ended up burning himself, authorities said.

The 54-year-old Nevada Street resident was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after the pile exploded, burning his arm, around noontime Thursday, Dec. 29, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.

The flames were snuffed before borough firefighters arrived, the deputy chief said. The borough Fire Prevention Bureau was notified, he said.

Gasoline is dangerous in confined spaces because the fumes explode -- and not the liquid itself.

Experts urge you to:

  • Never use gasoline around a flame source. Be particularly wary of matches, cigarettes and pilot lights on stoves and water heaters;
  • Only use gasoline outdoors in a well-ventilated area;
  • Start barbecues with charcoal and NOT gasoline.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.