Englewood Pedestrian, 70, Struck By Car Along Treacherous Stretch

Jerry DeMarco
Englewood PD
Englewood PD Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A 70-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car in the southeast end of Englewood early Thursday.

The city resident was struck at the corner of Broad and Van Nostrand avenues around 6:30 a.m., Police Chief Lawrence Suffern said.

She was conscious and alert when taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with leg and back injuries, as well as a cut on her head, that didn't appear life-threatening, the chief said.

Police issued a summons to the 33-year-old driver from Paterson for failing to yield to a pedestrian, he said.

Mayor Michael Wildes, who lives just up the street, noted that the area is "a dangerous corridor where several pedestrians and neighbors have sadly been killed through the years."

Authorities have undertaken campaigns to increase awareness, the mayor said, adding that the stretch of Van Nostrand from Jones to Grand avenues "demand greater attention for the safety of both pedestrians and drivers."

