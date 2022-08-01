Englewood Man Busted With Airsoft Pistol

An Englewood man was arrested after police said they found him carrying an airsoft pistol at a public housing complex.

Officers responding to a noise complaint found Justin Wright, 25, among a large group gathered at the Parkview Terrace complex around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

He was carrying the airsoft gun along with a knife and 22 Oxycontin pills without a prescription, the lieutenant said.

Airsoft guns fire light recycled plastic ammunition used for target shooting and various games. Although not lethal, they can cause serious injuries -- especially if someone is shot in the eye.

They also can easily be mistaken for the real thing. That’s why New Jersey bans selling or openly carrying them.

Police charged Wright with two counts each of illegal weapons and drug possession and sent him to the Bergen County Jail. A judge released him pending court action soon after.

