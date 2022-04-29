Englewood Landscaper Already Held In Rape Of Co-Worker's Wife Charged With Child Sex Assault

UPDATE: A landscaper accused earlier this month of raping a sleeping Englewood woman also sexually abused a child last summer, authorities said they’ve learned.

Detectives made the discovery while investigating claims that Ulises Ramirez Argueta, a 31-year-old El Salvador national, slipped into a co-worker’s bed and raped his wife while she was sleeping on April 11, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Argueta, it turns out, also sexually assaulted a child who was 16 years old or younger last August, an investigation by Musella’s Special Victims Unit detectives and Englewood police found.

Argueta has remained held in the Bergen County Jail since being arrested two weeks ago. In that case, a city woman told police she thought her husband had slipped into bed with her and then was horrified when she turned around and found it was Argueta.

The husband told investigators he'd just gotten to work that day when Argueta – who was known to the couple -- asked if he could borrow his car "to go buy some empanadas,” a complaint alleges.

Instead, Argueta drove to the couple’s Englewood home, where they live with their three young children, investigators said.

On the ring were the husband’s house keys, which Argueta “used to open the front door,” an affidavit of probable cause on file in Superior Court in Hackensack says.

Argueta was charged at the time with aggravated sexual assault, burglary and three counts of child endangerment.

Detectives this week added charges of sexual contact, attempted sexual assault and child endangerment in connection with the alleged incident involving the child, Musella said.

Argueta will have another first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, this time on those charges, and was expected to remain held in the county lockup.

