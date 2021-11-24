Englewood Girl, 11, Injured In SUV Accident

An 11-year-old Englewood girl was hospitalized following a vehicle accident Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The child ran into the street and into the side of a passing Honda CRV on Durie Avenue near Tenafly Road around 8 a.m., Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a leg injury, he said.

The 59-year-old female driver from Englewood remained at the scene and wasn't issued any summonses.

