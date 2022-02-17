Englewood Ex-Con Charged With Torching SUV

An Englewood ex-con deliberately set fire to his SUV, said authorities who charged him with also illegally having a handgun.

John Young, a 33-year-old manager of an auto parts store, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 16, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

It was around 9 p.m. the night before that firefighters doused a blaze that engulfed his vehicle on Washington Place, the prosecutor said. Police immediately notified his Arson Task Force.

A joint investigation with city detectives determined that Young set the fire, Musella said. They got a warrant, searched his Fourth Street apartment and found a handgun, he said.

Young was charged with aggravated arson and with being a “certain persons” – namely, a convicted felon -- in possession of a weapon.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

