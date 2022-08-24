Englewood Car Wash Crash: Worker Suffers Skull Fracture, Brain Bleed, Two Others Seriously Hurt

UPDATE: One of three Englewood car wash employees who were struck by a vehicle driven by a co-worker Wednesday afternoon suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain, authorities said.

The 54-year-old employee was in surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center following the 1:30 p.m. incident at the Englewood Car Wash on East Sheffield Avenue near the Sheffield Gardens apartment complex, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Another employee was pulling a customer’s vehicle from the bay to the drying area when the crash occurred, the lieutenant said.

A 24-year-old male co-worker sustained an elbow injury that required surgery at HUMC, Pulice said.

A third worker, 59, also male, was treated at the hospital for a broken arm and multiple contusions, cuts and abrasions on his face, he said.

The driver was uninjured.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded to assist given the severity of injuries.

"The matter is under investigation and no charges have been filed as of this time," Pulice said early Wednesday evening.​

