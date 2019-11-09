Engineer At Controls Of Train In Deadly Hoboken Crash Gets His Job Back

A train engineer whose undiagnosed sleep apnea was determined to be a factor in a crash at Hoboken Terminal three years ago that killed one and injured more than 100 others will once again work for NJ Transit, an arbitrator ruled late last month.

Thomas Gallagher was at the controls Sept. 29, 2016, when the train, travelling at twice the speed limit of about 10 mph, crashed through a barrier and hit the station. Falling debris killed a 34-year-old Hoboken woman.

Gallagher was found unconscious in the train and had no recollection of the crash. He was suspended and later fired by NJ Transit but appealed his termination.

During an arbitration proceeding, investigators said Gallagher was not screened for sleep apnea during a checkup a few months before the crash per NJ Transit's own guidelines, NJTV reported.

The agency was also at fault for failing to install safety equipment that can automatically slow a train traveling too fast in a given area, the arbitrator said. NJ Transit is one of a handful of rail systems nationwide not yet using the equipment, known as positive train control, although it is being tested on a small section of track in Morristown.

Gallagher was also found to be at fault. While he will once again work for the agency, he will be allowed only to operate empty trains in rail yards. It was left up to NJ Transit to determine whether Gallagher will ever be allowed to operate a train on a passenger route again.

“While NJ Transit opposed the reinstatement of Mr. Gallagher, we are required to comply with the legal decision made by the arbitrator. Under provisions clearly defined in that decision, NJ Transit can and will restrict his duty to non-passenger trains. In addition, the decision lays out rigorous testing and compliance that Mr. Gallagher must adhere to including training and re-certification for operating a locomotive as well as strict medical oversight. NJ Transit will be strictly enforcing compliance in all of these areas," the agency said in a statement.

