Emmy-Nominated Producer Charged In Child Porn Scandal: Feds

A former ABC employee and Emmy Award-nominated journalist is facing federal charges for transporting photos that show the sexual abuse of children, said officials who noted he had been corresponding with others who “expressed enthusiasm for the sexual abuse of children.”

James Gordon Meek, who resigned from ABC in April 2022 the day his Virginia home was raided, had several devices that contained images depicting children engaging in sexually explicit conduct, the US Department of Justice announced.

Meek also had engaged in multiple conversations over apps and other platforms with users who “expressed enthusiasm for the sexual abuse of children.”

In two of those conversations, officials said that a username allegedly associated with Meek received and distributed child sexual abuse materials through an internet-based messaging platform.

Meek previously worked on ABC’s “Nightline” and “20/20,” most recently working on “3212 Un-Redacted,” for Hulu. He was apparently among the first journalists to report the 2006 Al Qaeda-organized Hudson River Bomb Plot while working for the Daily News.

He went on to work as a senior counterterrorism advisor and probed the Boston Marathon bombing, among other terroristic acts.

Meekresigned from ABC News on the day his devices were recovered by investigators at his home,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

