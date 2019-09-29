EMERGENCY LANDING: Feds Charge Sussex County Jets Fan After Profanity-Filled Airplane Meltdown

A Sussex County man who was told he couldn't use the bathroom on the front of a plane was slapped with federal charges after going on a tirade and threatening to kill other passengers, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing, authorities said.

Jwan Curry, 40, of Hamburg, was charged with interfering with a flight attendant on an Alaskan Airlines flight from JFK Airport to Los Angeles last Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri said.

A video fo the incident was published by Roman Cheruhkin on Instagram.

Curry started screaming, swinging his arms and cursing about 120 minutes into the flight when a flight attendant said the lavatory at the front of the plane was being used by crew members only, the news release said.

The flight captain announced that all passengers should return to their seats and stop interfering with the flight attendants, at which point Curry became increasingly physically dangerous, authorities said.

Curry began punching the seat and himself before threatening to "blow up" the plane" and "kill everyone," attorney's office said.

The flight was diverted to Kansas City International Airport while four passengers given flex cuffs helped restrain Curry for the remainder of the trip, authorities said.

"After the plane landed at Kansas City International Airport, police officers arrived and took Curry into custody," the news release said.

