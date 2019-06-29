Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Four Wounded In Paterson Shooting
News

Emergency Landing Delays Flights At Newark Airport

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
An emergency landing halted air traffic Saturday at Newark Airport.
An emergency landing halted air traffic Saturday at Newark Airport. Photo Credit: RLS718 TWITTER

Flights were delayed at Newark Liberty International Airport after a plane en route to Houston made an emergency landing shortly after taking off from LaGuardia Saturday morning, passengers and airport officials said on Twitter.

Inbound and outbound flights were halted after the 8:45 a.m. incident. The airport reopened an hour later but reported heavy delays.

United Airlines passenger John Murray told CNN his plane was diverted to Newark due to an emergency with the aircraft shortly after taking off from LaGuardia Airport.

A passenger on another flight who was waiting on the runway said the plane landed with hydraulic issues.

"It sounds like everyone on that flight is safe and that’s good to hear," ‏she said, citing updates from her captain. "As someone that’s currently on a flight that’s still stuck on the ground, pls be efficient Newark."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.