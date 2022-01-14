Elmwood Park PD: Unknown Drug Sends High Schoolers, 17, 14, To Hospital, Prompts K9 Search

Two Elmwood Park High Schools students -- one 17 and the other 14 -- suffered what authorities believe were drug overdoses Friday, sending both to the hospital and bringing K9 units in for a search.

Both the older boy and younger girl "had the exact same reactions in different parts of the school," Police Chief Michael Foligno said. "They passed out, vomited, were pale, not responsive but breathing and eventually came around and were hospitalized."

The teens were OK after being taken to the hospital, the chief said.

Meanwhile, students were sheltered in place so Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 units could conduct a search.

Nothing was found, "but that doesn't mean there isn't something dangerous floating around out there," Foligno said. "We're trying to determine whether there's some kind of bad synthetic pot going around or what is it is."

The boy admitted smoking "some kind of drug" but didn't elaborate, the chief said. Police were also speaking with the teens' parents and doctors at the hospital to try and get to the bottom of it.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Elmwood Park police at (201) 796-0700. Callers can remain anonymous.

