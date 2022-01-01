Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

News

Elmwood Park Man Stabs Mom In Back On New Year's Eve

Jerry DeMarco
Emiliano Domi
Emiliano Domi Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

An Elmwood Park man stabbed his mother in the back with a kitchen knife on New Year's Eve, snapping the blade off between her shoulder blades, responders said.

Garfield police captured Emiliano Domi, 25, after investigators said he fled following Friday's attack on Martha Avenue near the border of both towns.

It was initially unclear what prompted the alleged assault, which sent the 54-year-old victim to the hospital. The Albanian immigrant told responders that she was suddenly attacked from behind.

She was expected to survive, responders said.

Domi, a former cashier at the ShopRite in Lodi, has a history of domestic violence, sources with direct knowledge of the incident said. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses and remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Detectives with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit are handling the case. They're being assisted by, among others, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, including what remained of the 6-inch knife.

