Elmwood Park Man, 59, Found Dead Outside By Suicide With Gun

A 59-year-old Elmwood Park man died by suicide on a borough street Thursday morning, authorities confirmed.

The man's body was found outside on Parkview Avenue near the intersection of Willow Street around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and turned over to the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, the chief said.

Police also recovered a .45-caliber handgun and were notifying next of kin.

Daily Voice is withholding the dead man's name.

******

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available.

Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. YOU ARE NOT ALONE.

******

