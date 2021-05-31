Elizabeth Woman, 34, Found Dead In Hoboken Parking Garage ID'd

An autopsy will officially determine how an Elizabeth woman whose body was found in a Hoboken parking garage over the Memorial Day weekend died, authorities said Monday.

City police called to the Hudson Street garage on Second Street on a report of an unresponsive woman shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday found found the body of Jazzlyn Teron, 34, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

“This appears to be an isolated incident,” Suarez, suggesting there was no wrongdoing on the part of anyone else.

Teron had two sons -- one 16 and the other 7.

Suarez said an investigation that will include the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will determine how she died.

Anyone with information that could help authorities investigating the case is asked to contact the prosecutor’s office at (201) 915-1345 or by leaving an anonymous tip: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Tipline.

All information will be kept confidential, Suarez said.

