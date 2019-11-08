Contact Us
Elizabeth Team Is Headed To Little League World Series

Paul Milo
The Elmora Youth League team from Elizabeth is headed to its first Little League World Series
The Elmora Youth League team from Elizabeth is headed to its first Little League World Series Photo Credit: Facebook

The Troopers of Elizabeth lived up to their name Saturday by defeating a team from New York and earning the chance to compete in the Little League World Series.

The Elmora Youth League team bested Haverstraw 19-4 in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Final in Bristol, Ct., Saturday. The boys are now headed to Williamsport, Pa., where the World Series starts Thursday.

Teams from eights regions of the U.S. as well as eight international teams compete in the tournament, which is scheduled to conclude Aug. 25. It's the first trip to the big show for the Troopers.

Elmora kicks off its World Series play with a game against Oregon Friday night at 8 p.m.

