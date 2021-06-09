Elizabeth Man Admits Bribing Postal Carriers To Steal Checkbooks, Credit Cards From Mail

A Union County man admitted Wednesday that he offered bribes to postal workers to steal check books and credit cards from the mail, federal authorities said.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents watched as Jabre “Jab” Beauvoir, 22, of Elizabeth met with a carrier in a mail van in Secaucus and collected a package that they’d planted, a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Newark says.

Beauvoir – using the handle “Neck Tat” -- believed he was getting a stolen iPhone 6 Plus, it says.

The carrier told them that Beauvoir had offered $20O for every stolen check book and a split of the proceeds of any stolen iPhones, federal authorities.

Another carrier told federal investigators that a a package containing stolen checkbooks was left for Beauvior, who promised to pay $100 for each stolen package, the complaint says.

Text messages also show Beauvoir “instructing a USPS employee to look for certain types of mailings containing material to be stolen,” it says.

He and others then “posed as the actual accountholders to whom the check books or credit cards originally were mailed by fraudulently signing checks, activating the stolen credit cards, and fraudulently using them,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Federal authorities began investigating after customers complained in December 2018 of not receiving their packages.

Rather than face trial, Beauvoir took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to bribery via videoconference with a U.S. District Court judge in Newark.

U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty scheduled sentencing for Oct. 26.

Honig credited the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and special agents with the USPS-Office of Inspector General with the investigation, while thanking the U.S. Secret Service, New Jersey State Police and Elizabeth and Secaucus police for their assistance.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Elaine K. Lou of Carpenito’s Special Prosecutions Division in Newark.

