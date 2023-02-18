Contact Us
Elijah Brown Garcia Of Newark Dies Playing Football, Family Says

Cecilia Levine
Elijah Jordan Brown Garcia.
Elijah Jordan Brown Garcia. Photo Credit: @kippriseacademy_ Newark

The Newark community is mourning the loss of 12-year-old Elijah Jordan Brown Garcia. 

According to a GoFundMe page launched by his mom, Elijah died doing what he loved: Playing football.

"Elijah was an outgoing, loving young kid," the campaign reads. "He loved dancing and football and loved his family. 

"He made sure everyone was comfortable with his infectious smile. He loved going to school and he loved his friends."

A report by News12 says Elijah collapsed doing running drills during practice at the West Side Park football field on Friday, Feb. 10. His mom, Raven Brown, says practice consisted of only drills that day — no contact. An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Elijah played for the Essex County Predators, who posted a tribute to him on Instagram. He was a sixth grade student at KIPP Rise Academy in Newark.

Services are being handled by the Plinton Curry Funeral Home. 

