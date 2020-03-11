ELECTION DAY: How To Vote, Find Polling Places In NJ, Report Problems At Polls

More than 3 million people have already voted. Have you?

New Jersey voters have a few different options this Election Day.

Scroll down for more on how to vote.

Visit a polling place: There are fewer open this year, and things will look a lot different (click here to find a polling station near you). Instead of going into a polling station, you'll get a paper provisional ballot. Those will be counted Nov. 10. Why so late? A couple reasons: To make sure that anyone who voted by mail didn't also vote in person, and because it's the last day that ballots postmarked for Election Day can be received.

Put it in a drop box: Election workers are collecting ballots from drop boxes until 8 p.m. Click here to find one near you.

Bring your mail-in ballot to a polling place: Poll workers are accepting mail-in ballots any time before 8 p.m., when polls close.

Bring your mail-in ballot to your local elections board: Check the front of the envelope for the address. Make sure to drop it off before 8 p.m.

To report suspicious activity at the polls, call the New Jersey Voter Protection Hotline at 1-877-NJVOTER or contact your local election officials.

