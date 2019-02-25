Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Shopper From Wayne Struck Outside Old Tappan Foodtown Hospitalized
News

Elderly Woman Dies On Transatlantic Flight To Newark

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The plane landed at Shannon Airport where the woman was met by emergency medical crews.
The plane landed at Shannon Airport where the woman was met by emergency medical crews. Photo Credit: Shannon Airport FACEBOOK

A 71-year-old woman suffering breathing problems died on a Newark-bound flight from Frankfurt, reports say.

United Airlines crew members administered oxygen and used a defibrillator on the woman, with several people taking turns doing CPR for nearly 40 minutes last Wednesday, passenger Adam Lisberg told the Irish Sun.

The plane made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport in Ireland, where the woman was met by emergency medical crews, Fox News reports.

The woman was pronounced dead after the flight landed. It was not clear where she was from.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.