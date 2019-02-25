Elderly Woman Dies On Transatlantic Flight To Newark

A 71-year-old woman suffering breathing problems died on a Newark-bound flight from Frankfurt, reports say.

United Airlines crew members administered oxygen and used a defibrillator on the woman, with several people taking turns doing CPR for nearly 40 minutes last Wednesday, passenger Adam Lisberg told the Irish Sun.

The plane made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport in Ireland, where the woman was met by emergency medical crews, Fox News reports.

The woman was pronounced dead after the flight landed. It was not clear where she was from.

