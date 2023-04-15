EIGHT WOUNDED: Trio Of Shootings Erupt Blocks Apart In Paterson (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Eight people were wounded, one of them a 13-year-old child, in a trio of shootings in Paterson just blocks apart, authorities confirmed.

The youngest victim and a 19-year-old man were shot near the corner of East 18th and Fair streets around 9 p.m. Friday, April 14.

Both were taken by ambulance to nearby St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Gunfire erupted again, this time at 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the area of East 22nd Street and 10th Avenue, barely a five-minute walk from the first shooting.

Police responding to the scene found two city men -- one 26 and the other 35 -- already being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, Valdes said.

While that was happening, she said, another shooting a little more than a block up wounded four other city residents, three of them women, on Madison Avenue near 10th Avenue.

The woman -- 37, 33 and 31 years old -- and a 36-year-old Paterson man were also brought to St. Joe's in private vehicles, the prosecutor said.

There was no word on whether any suspects had been taken into custody or identified.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this story.

