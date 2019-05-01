Education Officials: Newark Teacher Hit On Female Teens, Threw Pencil At Student's Eye

A Newark teacher who threw a pencil at a student hemorrhaging his eye and made inappropriate remarks to a 16-year-old female student had his education licenses revoked by state officials.

Troubles began with Kenyada A. Mitchell in 2012, when he approached a 16-year-old female student identified in a report by the State Board of Examiners as D.W., the Newark school district reported.

The teen was wearing a skirt when Mitchell, then 33, asked for her cell phone number and told her that if she bent over he'd "be able to see her a**," the district said.

Mitchell also told D.W. on a different occasion that he couldn't wait for her to graduate so he could "hit that," education officials said.

He also asked another student identified as R.M. to come help him clean his house for money, and made comments about her breasts and buttocks that made her feel uncomfortable, the board reports.

The district also said that Mitchell, formerly of Paterson, asked another student identified as N.C. and asked if he could use her phone. He used the cell phone to call his own, the report says.

In 2014, Mitchell picked up a pencil from student identified as T.J. that had rolled on the floor and threw it at his eye so hard that it caused hemorrhaging, sending the student to the hospital for treatment, the board said.

Mitchell did not show up to a scheduled district meeting to discuss the pencil-throwing incident and did not explain his absence, education officials said.

The State Board of Examiners ultimately concluded that Mitchell had "engaged in unbecoming conduct."

"On multiple occasions, Mitchell made inappropriate comments to female students, thereby making them feel uncomfortable," the board said. "In his latest infraction, Mitchell threw a pencil at a student, injuring him and causing his eye to bleed.

"Mitchell’s conduct falls far short of that expected of a role model and the Board believes that the only appropriate response to his breach is the revocation of his certificates."

The board revoked Mitchell's teaching certificates on April 12, and ordered him to mail them into the secretary of the State Board of Examiners.

