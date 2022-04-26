Contact Us
E. Coli Concerns Prompt Recall Of 120,000 Pounds Of NJ Company's Ground Beef: USDA

David Cifarelli
Read More Stories
Ground beef (stock photo).
Ground beef (stock photo). Photo Credit: Pexels via Pixabay

Ground beef products from a New Jersey-based meat manufacturer are being recalled over possible E. coli contamination, the USDA reports

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, which is based in Swedesboro, is recalling more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products sold from Feb. 1 to April 8, the USDA reports. 

Products, bearing the establishment number "EST. 46841," were sold across the country. So far, no illnesses or reactions to the meat has been reported. 

The USDA is urging anyone whose bought any of the products to throw them away immediately. More information about the recall, as well as product labels, can be found here. 

