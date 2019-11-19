DWI Newark Driver Who Slammed Man With Car At Atlantic City Casino Gets 14 Years Behind Bars

A Newark driver who slammed his car into another man and crushed his legs during a drunken argument in an Atlantic City casino parking garage was sentenced to 14 years in state prison, authorities said.

Michael Garland, 46, was at a trial Monday of aggravated assault and endangering an injured victim after saying he acted in self-defense, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Local police responded to the fourth level of the Golden Nugget Casino & Marina parking garage where the 25-year-old victim was lying near a barrier wall just before 1:30 a.m., the prosecutor's office said.

A vehicle with extensive front-end damage was adjacent to Rivera, who subsequently underwent surgery for two broken legs, authorities said.

Witnesses told police the 25-year-old man had reached into the car and punched Garland, in the driver's seat. Garland continued driving after being slugged, pushing the victim into the side of a parked SUV, the prosecutor's office said.

Garland then got out of the car and ran inside the casino, authorities said.

A jury convicted Garland of aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim, assault by auto while driving intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury while driving with a suspended license.

Garland is required to serve at least nine years in state prison before he's eligible for parole.

