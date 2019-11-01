DWI Driver, Paramus Nursing Student In Strip Club Incident Could Face Attempted Murder Charges

A 22-year-old woman accused of repeatedly running over another female in a Sussex County strip club parking lot could be facing attempted murder charges, a news report says.

Jacqueline Lowe, of Pompton Lakes, was ordered detained after appearing before Superior Court Judge N. Peter Conforti Thursday, after using her SUV to repeatedly run over her friend in the parking lot of The Bare Den on Route 206 Sunday, the NJHerald reports.

"This vehicle was repeatedly used to attack the victim," Conforti said. "It doesn’t get much more serious than that."

The incident occurred around 1:50 a.m. when Lowe, a customer at the strip club, got into an argument with her friend in the parking lot and "turned her car into a deadly weapon," Assistant Prosecutor Sahil Kabse said in court.

The victim was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center with "crush" injuries, and was reported as being in stable condition earlier this week. Kabse noted she is lucky to be alive.

The Sussex County Prosecutor's Office is considering filing attempted murder charges against Lowe, the NJ Herald says.

Lowe left the parking lot after the incident but was pulled over by Byram Township police on Route 206, authorities said.

She apparently gave false names to law enforcement and was clearly intoxicated, but was ultimately placed under arrested and slapped with several charges including aggravated assault and assault by auto.

Lowe's attorney said she has been battling alcohol addiction and does not have a history of violent crimes. He argued for her release on monitoring conditions, noting she is a student at Lincoln Tech in Paramus for nursing, and works with her father at a construction company.

The victims' parents embraced and cried in the courtroom.

