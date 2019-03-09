DWI Driver Nearly Hits Sussex County Officer On Traffic Stop

A 32-year-old Franklin man was charged with a DWI after nearly hitting a borough police officer conducting a traffic stop, authorities said.

The officer was getting out of his patrol car during the Taylor Road stop around 10:45 p.m. Friday when he noticed another car with several violations, Franklin police said in a news release.

The officer tried telling the driver Allen Strack to stop his car, but Strack instead drove right past the officer -- nearly hitting him, police said.

The policeman got back into his patrol car to stop Strack, who drove from Taylor Road to Ginter Street before pulling over, police said.

Strack was arrested for DWI, refusal to submit to breath testing and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, as well as 14 other summonses including from reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, according to police.

He was released pending a court appearance.

