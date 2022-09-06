Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: ROUTE 208 FATAL: Dover Woman, 78, Killed, Husband, 80, Hospitalized In Horrific Crash (UPDATE)
News

DWI Driver From River Vale Drove Wrong Way On Rockland Highway: Sheriff

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Police lights Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Police lights Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)

A River Vale motorist was drunk when he drove the wrong way overnight on a Rockland highway and somehow didn't hit anything, authorities said.

Aidan Beahm, 25, was headed east on the westbound side of divided Route 59 in Nanuet when a sheriff's officer spotted the vehicle around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III said.

Beahm was arrested, charged with DWI and issued summonses before being processed and released, the sheriff said.

He was scheduled for a first appearance in Clarkstown Justice Court on Sept. 12.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.