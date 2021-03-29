DWI Clubgoer Hits Passaic Police Car, Parked Vehicles, People, Authorities Say

A drunken patron was arrested after his sedan slammed into a Passaic police car and two other vehicles as left a local nightclub, authorities said.

Four pedestrians claimed they also were hit by the 2002 Toyota Camry outside the Fiesta Night Club on President Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Police Chief Luis Guzman said.

All four left, however, before ambulances got there or police could get any information from them, he said.

Officers assigned to make sure closing time went smoothly heard a loud crash and spotted the Camry, driven by city resident Nicholas Martinez, 21, Guzman said.

It had just crashed into one of two police Explorers that were parked with their lights on, the chief said.

Martinez kept going, turning onto President Street, where it struck a 2017 BMW 750 and a 2005 Mazda Tribute near the corner of Parker Avenue, Guzman said. Both vehicles were also unoccupied, he said.

Officers quickly cuffed Martinez, who was arrested after he failed field sobriety tests, Guzman said.

He also failed a breath test at headquarters and was charged with DWI, driving while unlicensed and careless driving, the chief said.

Police impounded Martinez’s Camry and released him to a responsible adult pending a court hearing, under John’s Law.

All of the other vehicles sustained minor damage, Guzman said.

Mayor Hector Carlos Lora praised the work of police and joined Guzman in urging people not to drink and drive.

“There simply no excuse excuse for that behavior in today’s age of cell phones and ride-sharing services,” he said.

