Dunkin Donuts Sets Opening Date For Andover Township Store

The former Chase Bank location on Newton-Sparta Road will soon be home to a new Dunkin Donuts location, reports say.

With a soft opening scheduled for Feb. 17, the new store is one of more than 300 “next-generation” locations nationwide, NJHerald reports.

In addition to offering the brand’s standard coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, these stores have a modernized interior and serve signature air-infused “nitro” coffee.

Other chilled beverages are served from the store’s new tap-style system.

Next-gen stores also offer a new variety of frozen beverages, including a foam coffee drink with two espresso shots, called the “Shakerato.”

The 1,900 square-foot store has a cozy interior with free WiFi. Franchisees Russ and Patty Babb are reportedly seeking another retailer to lease the remaining half of the building, which occupies about 1,600 square-feet.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new store is expected to take place in April.

Click here for more from NJHerald.

