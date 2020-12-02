Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Morris County NJSP Recruit, 27, Dies At Hospital After Training Accident
News

Dumont Pedestrian Struck In Cresskill, Demarest Driver Cited

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cresskill PD
Cresskill PD Photo Credit: Cresskill Police Department

A 40-year-old pedestrian from Dumont was struck and injured crossing a Cresskill street Tuesday night, authorities said.

A Cresskill Fire Department EMS unit took her to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening after a 2011 Mercedes Benz hit her on County Road at the intersection of Union Avenue just after 6 p.m., Detective Sgt. Jason Lanzilotti said.

The 66-year-old driver from Demarest received a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.