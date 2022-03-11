Dumont Firefighters Douse Overnight Blaze

Firefighters overcame cluttered conditions to douse an overnight house blaze in Dumont, responders said.

The Richard Drive family and their pets weren't home when the fire broke out in a second-floor rear bedroom before dawn Friday, March 11, they said.

Firefighters knocked it down within 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials were investigating.

Responders commonly refer to hoarding-hampered fires as "Collyers mansion syndrome" after two wealthy Harlem brothers who died in a 1947 fire amid stacks of newspapers, books, tin cans and rotting trash.

