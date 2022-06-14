Drunk, Disorderly Man In Wayne Turns Out To Be Connecticut Escapee

A drunk and disorderly man stopped by Wayne police turned out to be a convicted purse snatcher who fled from custody in Connecticut, authorities said.

Responding to a report of an inebriated man yelling at people near the busy intersection of Berdan Avenue and Hamburg Turnpike, Sgt. Doug Itjen and Officers Dennis Sagvay and Rob Feeney found Anthony Butler, 42, of Norwich, CT.

“He was staggering, laughing and yelling out loud to passersby” while carrying three cans of beer and smelling of alcohol, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

A computer background check returned a warrant out of Newark and an alert for an escape from the Connecticut Department of Corrections, the captain said.

Butler apparently fled after being sentenced to nine months of incarceration for stealing one woman’s pursue and unsuccessfully trying to snatch another at Olde Mistick Village in Stonington, CT in February 2020.

Wayne police charged him with being a fugitive from justice and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await extradition proceedings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.