Drugged Man Goes Wild At CVS, Runs Into Route 4 Traffic: Police

A man under the influence of some type of drug assaulted a group of people at a CVS, then ran into traffic on nearby Route 4, authorities said.

River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker, who was on the call, said officers momentarily stopped westbound highway traffic while chasing the combative man down on the Hackensack side following the incident at the Kinderkamack Road pharmacy shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

"I'm just glad no one got hit," the chief said.

Police were trying to identify the man, who was taken to Bergen Regional Medical Center in Paramus, he said. Charges were forthcoming.

More details will be published this afternoon (Monday, Jan. 16).

