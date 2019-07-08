Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEROES: Port Authority Police Snatch Suicidal Jumper From GWB Railing
News

Drivers On 287 In Boonton Give Turtle A Brake As It Crosses Roadway

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A turtle briefly brought traffic to a stop along I-287 in Boonton Wednesday morning.
A turtle briefly brought traffic to a stop along I-287 in Boonton Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: NJDEP

A slow-walking pedestrian in Boonton briefly backed up traffic during the morning rush hour Wednesday.

Many motorists, however, probably weren't too upset with him (or her), since this pedestrian is greenish, cold-blooded and on four legs.

A large turtle was spotted in the roadway at Exit 44 off I-287 around 8 a.m., State Police confirmed. The animal had safely crossed by the time a trooper arrived, a spokesman said.

Turtles become more active in the summer, when they're ready to lay eggs, the state Department of Environmental Protection says. As a result, they're often seen crossing roadways.

For more information from the DEP on turtles in the roads, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.