Drivers On 287 In Boonton Give Turtle A Brake As It Crosses Roadway

A slow-walking pedestrian in Boonton briefly backed up traffic during the morning rush hour Wednesday.

Many motorists, however, probably weren't too upset with him (or her), since this pedestrian is greenish, cold-blooded and on four legs.

A large turtle was spotted in the roadway at Exit 44 off I-287 around 8 a.m., State Police confirmed. The animal had safely crossed by the time a trooper arrived, a spokesman said.

Turtles become more active in the summer, when they're ready to lay eggs, the state Department of Environmental Protection says. As a result, they're often seen crossing roadways.

For more information from the DEP on turtles in the roads, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.